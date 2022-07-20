While three Maltese clubs remain in competition for a spot in this season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, Malta will also be represented by three sets of officials in other qualifying matches on Thursday.

Referees Ishamel Barbara, Matthew De Gabriele, and Philip Farrugia will all be leading teams of Maltese officials.

RELATED STORIES Hibs hold the edge over Levadia but Agyiri goal keeps tie open

PAOK, Wolfsberger on course to face Ħamrun, Gżira in Europa Conference League

Barbara is set to be officiating the match in Dublin between Irish side Saint Patrick’s Athletic and NŠ Mura of Slovenia. He will be assisted by Roberto Vella and Duncan Spencer, while Emanuel Grech will be the fourth official.

In Kazakhstan, De Gabriele will oversee the tie between FC Tobol Kostanay and Gibraltar side, Lincoln Red Imps FC. He will be joined by Jurgen Spiteri and Mitchell Scerri as his assistant referees, Andrea Sciriha the fourth official for this game.

Farrugia caps the Maltese officials’ commitments this week in Belgium with the first leg tie between Royal Antwerp FC and FC Drita from Kosovo. He will be assisted by Alan Camilleri and James Muscat, while Daniel Portelli will act as the fourth official.