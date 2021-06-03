Malta appears to have been kept off the UK's Green List of safe countries to travel to, with major UK media news agencies saying that no new countries are expected to be added to the list announced last month.

The reports, if confirmed, would be a blow to Malta's tourism sector which normally depends on UK visitors for a major chunk of its business.

Malta had hoped to make it to the list since it has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the EU, according to ECDC data, and the vaccination rate has even exceeded that of the UK.

Travellers to green-listed destinations are not required to quarantine on their return to the UK.

The UK issued its first green list three weeks go, featuring only one major European travel destination within it - Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira. The other destinations on that list were Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands and Israel.

A review of the list is due to be issued in the early afternoon today and according to the reports, Portugal risks being taken off in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror, among others, had earlier reported that some Greek islands, the Canaries and Malta could be added to the UK government’s green list.

Malta has so far been rated amber, meaning arrivals from Malta must self-isolate at home for 10 days, or fewer if they record a negative COVID-19 test after five days.

Malta has so far kept the UK on its amber list, meaning travellers need to produce a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate before boarding the plane for Malta.



