Industrial action which threatened to delay dozens of surgeries, X-Rays and other medical procedures has been suspended after union officials met with the Prime Minister on Friday.

In a statement, UĦM Voice of the Workers said that it was freezing all industrial action related to recognition of Allied Health Professionals until a final decision on the matter is taken at the end of the month.

The union had issued 219 directives related to various medical procedures on Tuesday, which it issued following a dispute over union representation for a variety of healthcare professionals.

Allied Health Professionals comprise audiologists, biomedical scientists, radiographers, podiatrists, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists and dietitians

UĦM Voice of the Workers argues that the group of healthcare professionals are one sector and are all covered by a single sectoral agreement.

In its statement on Friday, UĦM thanked Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for having heard them out and said it was suspending directives with immediate effect “for the sake of patients and as a sign of goodwill”.

Dr Muscat was joined during the meeting by Health Minister Chris Fearne and civil service chief Mario Cutajar.

UĦM Voice of the Workers were represented by CEO Josef Vella, assistant director Gian Paul Gauci and employment relations senior manager Mario Sacco.