The UĦM Voice of the Workers has issued directives to parents impacted by the closure of schools and childcare centres, ordering them to work from home until their children physically return to class.

The union said that although it appreciated the measures taken by the Education Ministry, it was disappointed that unions had not been consulted leaving workers in “an awkward situation”.

Education authorities last week announced that schools and childcare centres will physically reopen their doors on January 10, instead of this week, as originally planned.

The delay was ordered after a massive spike in new COVID-19 cases, and after a leading teachers' union warned that school operations would be "severely impacted" in the current scenario.

Who do the directives apply to?

On Monday, the UĦM said parents impacted by the decision should work from home, or if unable to do so due to the nature of their work, be assigned alternative duties which they can do from home.

This arrangement applies to UĦM members with:

children registered at childcare centres,

children of up to 12 years registered in Club 3-16

children of up to 12 years who will follow online learning on Thursday and Friday

children with disabilities who are dependent on their parents

“This directive shall remain in force as long as centres/schools remain closed. However, it shall not apply if either parent is able to look after the child,” it said.

The union called for a holistic strategy on the pandemic, noting the Superintendence of Public Health is under huge pressure due to delays on quarantine letters, which in turn are having repercussions on employees. It said it will continue monitoring the situation and take the necessary measures accordingly.