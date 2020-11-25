The University of Malta bid scholar, writer and poet Oliver Friggieri a final farewell on Wednesday as his funeral got underway.

Friggieri died on Saturday, and his funeral is being held by the state in recognition of his contribution to Maltese society and the literary sector.

The cortege left from Mater Dei Hospital and stopped briefly at the University for a ceremony of remembrance led by Rector Alfred J. Vella.

RELATED STORIES Oliver Friggieri: death of a Maltese icon

The cortege will also drive by Friggieri's home in Fleur-de Lys Road, Birkirkara and then stop outside Floriana parish church, Floriana having been his birthplace.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead funeral Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri