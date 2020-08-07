Fresher's Week at the University of Malta has been cancelled, student council KSU announced on Friday, following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as well as a ban on mass events.

In an email sent to student organisation representatives, KSU President Matthew Xuereb said the decision had been made by the council to cancel the event "following the recent rise in cases and the evident volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta."

Fresher's Week typically occurs during the first week of the academic year at the University of Malta, and allows new students to familiarise themselves with aspects of student life and student organisations.

This year's edition was expected to take place between October 19 to 23, following the start of the autumn semester on October 16.

The council did not exclude the possibility that and alternate Fresher's Week could be organised without physical gatherings.

"I understand this drastic measure will affect many student organisations, as KSU we are doing our best to find a safe alternative for all," Xuereb said.

"Should the situation in second semester improve, an alternative opportunity similar to Fresher's week in that period will be considered."

A total of 50 new cases of COVID-19 are expected to be announced on Friday, making the figure the second-highest number of cases to test positive in 24-hours since the start of the pandemic, topped only by 52 new cases reported on April 7.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is expected to resume her public briefings this afternoon.

On Thursday night an eight-hour meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and social partners stalled over measures on public gatherings and mass events after the spike in cases.

Following that meeting, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday that no events of more than 100 people indoors or more than 300 people outdoors would be allowed.

Event organisers caught breaching social distancing rules introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be fined €3,000 for every breach.