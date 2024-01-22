The Union of Professional Educators has registered a trade dispute with the authorities over MCAST's "lack of cooperation over simple matters".

According to the UPE, this lack of cooperation indirectly affected its members, something that was "unacceptable".

The UPE said in a statement it was therefore taking necessary steps to safeguard members' rights and was currently deliberating on further action to be taken in the coming days.

"The union is actively engaging in discussions and is prepared to take further action if necessary to ensure that its members are treated fairly and with respect."

The UPE's statement comes days after MCAST students walked out of their lectures, protesting industrial action by another union that has left them without exam results for two months.

The Malta Union of Teachers has an ongoing trade dispute with MCAST over a delayed collective agreement.