After the failure of GoTo Malta – the car-sharing company, the closing down of Nextbike and the ending of Cool’s services in our country, it is more than evident that micro-mobility in Malta is on the retreat. To make matters worse, e-kick scooters lack a proper parking infrastructure.

The country’s obsession with cars is fuelled by a government which hardly incentivises alternative means of transport and, when it does, it is not done properly, like when a free bus system was introduced without an increase in the fleet or the introduction of any new routes.

The government just crosses its fingers and hopes for the best. There is no thought-out long-term plan put into action.

The National transport strategy and the transport master plan just sat on a shelf and gathered dust and, now, updated versions are in the works to give the impression that something is being done.

A case in point is the fact that prices of taxis on New Year’s Eve skyrocketed due to a high demand – somehow no buses were offered as an alternative.

After an event in Valletta organised by the ministry for tourism, for example, thousands of people had to find their own way back home after a night of celebrating and drinking.

If the authorities say people should not drink and drive, they must offer alternative transport options or else they will just be sending out mixed messages.

Other countries have proved to be creative in coming up with transport alternatives.

In 2020, the Austrian government decided to add 31 direct train services a day between Vienna International Airport and Salzburg’s central station in order to replace internal flights, at a cost of €600 million.

It was a success.

In Malta, we spent €700 million on roads which flood every time it rains and which have done nothing to ease traffic congestion. The new roads were built only with cars in mind, with little to no consideration for cyclists or pedestrians.

In Paris, mayor Anne Hidalgo decided to make the capital a 15-minute city, where the essential needs of residents are easily within reach by bike or on foot.

In Germany, from June to August last year people could travel nationwide on all local and regional buses and trains with a single ticket for just €9 a month.

It was a success, though it proved expensive. It lasted for three months but it showed that people are less addicted to their cars as long as they get to where they need to be on time with an efficient and reliable service.

In Malta, the government’s Green Travel Plan for businesses only took into consideration that companies use private minibuses for commuting workers. Nothing else.

Here in Malta we have yet to see the value for money arising from ‘free buses’ after four-and-a-half months in action, given how much it is costing the taxpayer. For how long will this free service be economically viable?

I am all for it but is there a long-term plan to keep it going or to improve the bus service?

One excellent service is the ‘On Demand’ service offered by Malta Public Transport, though it is limited to certain regions. Using an app, one can order a shuttle to a nearby bus station and at an affordable rate.

Perhaps this sort of service should be the future.

However, the ‘On Demand’ service is little known and, therefore, will need a push to show it is viable on a larger scale.

Sandra Gauci is deputy chairperson of ADPD.