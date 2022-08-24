Users of e-scooters could soon be facing fines if they park outside designated parking bays.

A new rule is currently being discussed by the transport authorities as they work on safety issues that emerged as the popularity of e-scooters continues to soar.

According to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, people who park scooters outside designated parking bays will either have the deposit paid to use the vehicle forfeited, or their credit cards will be billed.

It remains to be seen whether operators will agree to the new rule since the proposed changes are still "in the planning stage".

Farrugia said the ministry is also in talks with operators to discuss the possibility of having parking bays for scooters across the island.

A ministry spokesperson said the measures are among a number of others being discussed, although no further details were provided.

Earlier in August, Transport Malta had also said it was looking into the introduction of parking locations with charging facilities where scooters can be parked.

The transport authority had said it was also in the process of amending the law to empower its officers to be able to enforce the applicable legislation.

In recent weeks, many blamed lack of enforcement for the way scooters have blocked pavements and garages, to the detriment of pedestrians who have to walk on the roads.

Mayors from the Eastern Region have called on the authorities to enforce the rules, saying this needs to be done before there is a fatal accident.

Meanwhile, the family of a woman recovering from serious head injuries after falling from an e-scooter is appealing for the wearing of helmets to be made mandatory.