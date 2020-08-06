The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending against all non-essential travel to Malta.

In a warning, the centres said travellers were at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Malta.

“COVID-19 risk in Malta is high,” the CDC warned.

It also said advised travellers that if they got sick in Malta and needed medical care, resources may be limited.

The US is currently not among the countries on Malta’s safe list so only Maltese citizens or those a residency permit can be admitted to Malta.

Over the past two weeks, Malta has seen a dramatic increase in new COVID-19 cases and is now in the top 10 European countries for the number of new coronavirus cases for every 100,000 people.

It has already been taken off the safe lists of Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia all of which advise against non-essential travel to the island and enforce self-isolation for visitors.