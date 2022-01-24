A meat processing company has taken a meme featuring pink sausages in its stride, handing out a free packet to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The meme, featuring the popular DewFresh pink sausages reads: 'if you eat this, the vaccine ingredients don't matter'.

DewFresh's pink sausages are almost a staple in barbecues in Malta.

Sharing the meme on the company's Facebook page, the company queried who was behind the meme, but went on: "Seriously though, get vaccinated. In fact, we'll give a free pack of sausages to the next 100 people who get vaccinated."

A company spokesperson told Times of Malta: "We thought that we should embrace the meme and try to encourage booster uptake since we're all about community."

Facebook users have subscribed to the offer, sending the company a photo of their vaccination cards and collecting a free packet from their nearest supermarket.

DewFresh has joined many companies worldwide in supporting the vaccination rollout with different incentives to persuade people to get the jab, from handing out free kebabs to cash.

Malta's vaccine rollout is among the fastest in the European Union, according to recent data.

People now need to produce an updated vaccination certificate for entry to most venues, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Certificates are valid for three months from the date of a second vaccine shot, and for nine months from a booster shot.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government will start easing COVID-19 restrictions in the first week of February.