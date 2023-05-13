As Valletta residents lose sleep due to loud crowds outside bars, the capital city's deputy mayor has suggested an unconventional way of sorting out the issue - dump a bucket of water on inconsiderate bar patrons.

Last year, a new law permitted music to be played outdoors in Valletta until 1am, despite residents' complaints and fears that the change would transform the UNESCO World Heritage city into an entertainment hub.

Now Valletta residents are left facing the music, and noise.

One annoyed Valletta resident took to social media on Friday evening to complain.

The resident posted a picture of Merchant's Street, at night, showing a sizeable crowd gathered outside a bar, spilling out onto the street.

“We’ve had enough,” the resident wrote, also tagging the locality’s Mayor Alfred Zammit (PL) and Deputy Mayor Ray Azzopardi (PL).

“Show respect to others if you know what that means, enough is enough.”

Among those who responded to the post was Azzopardi, who asked the resident “Ma kellekx barmil ilma fil-viċin?" (Didn't you have a bucket of water nearby?)

The angry resident responded back that she even “had eggs” and that the thought had crossed her mind, but then she would have been held responsible.

“Ghal darba oħra..lestiħ” (For next time..keep it ready), Azzopardi replied.

Another resident was quick to respond to Azzopardi’s comments, asking why the government had not consulted properly with the local council before “ruining Valletta”.

Among the commenters was Valletta councillor Mark Spirteri Lucas (PN).

“We had warned that it (the legal notice) would create a dangerous precedent,” Spiteri Lucas said.

Azzopardi: Not enough enforcement

Speaking to Times of Malta, Azzopardi said he wrote that comment because he understood residents' frustration.

"The situation in Valletta is out-of-hand, residents are tired, and I understand, as I am one of them," he said.

"Residents are not annoyed by the music, but by the noise. I have had residents tell me that there are certain establishments not cooperating with residents."

"Something has to be done," he said, adding that action, in a respectful way, must be taken.

"We are talking about people making loud noise very late at night, singing in the streets, and leaving dirt behind residents' doors. Not every establishment disobeys, but there are others that are not respecting residents."

Enforcement was haphazard and inconsistent, he said.

When asked if he was against the legal notice, the Valletta deputy mayor said the notice gives establishments the go-ahead for coordinated music to be played, "not for them to be noisy and annoy our residents."

"I enjoy seeing Valletta alive, and I take pride to see the establishments busy, but they also need to compromise and respect our residents," Azzopardi said.