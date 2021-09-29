A 95-year old woman, mauled to death inside her Msida home last year by her grandson’s pet pitbulls, was found lying motionless in a pool of blood with parts of her body missing, a court heard.

Details about the episode on that September 7 afternoon emerged as criminal proceedings begam on Wednesday against André Galea, the dog owner accused of involunary homicide.

He sat, head bent down, all throughout the hearing.

An emergency doctor heading the Floriana health centre to report for duty that afternoon testified about how he had been alerted to the “RIP at Antonio Sciortino Street, Msida.”

Once outside the victim’s residence, Eric Scerri recalled, he had to wait along with duty magistrate Charmaine Galea, police officers and officers from the Civil Protection Department before entering the ground floor premises until the animals inside were put “under control”.

When they finally entered the home of Inez Maria Galea, they immediately noticed lots of blood on the floor.

There was also a bed and in a room next to the yard lay a female figure, motionless, face down in a pool of blood, the doctor said as he recalled the gruesome scene.

“Part of her lower left leg was missing and…,” said the doctor, as he raised a hand to his face.

André Galea. File photo

Defence lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran interrupted, pointing out to presiding Magistrate Ian Farrugia that “certain details” could perhaps be avoided by the witness.

The accused had never recovered since the tragic incident and still needed medical help, explained Galea’s lawyers.

“I did not touch her so as not to disturb the crime scene,” continued the doctor. “There were no signs of life.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, the court also heard prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon testify about the call that had first reached the police emergency control room at around 4pm.

A woman dialled for help after she heard her elderly neighbour moan and cry out for help.

The caller, who later identified herself to the police on site, explained that Galea had not been visible from her house.

When the police rushed to the victim’s home, they knocked and knocked but no one came to the door.

Civil protection officers were called for assistance.

The door was forced open and two officers entered the premises, immediately spotting a woman lying lifeless on the floor, alongside a Chihuahua that was also badly injured.

But soon, the sight of two pitbulls tearing down the stairs into the back yard prompted the policemen to rush outside, shutting the door behind them.

Moments later, the Chihuahua managed to make its way to the door and was pulled out to safety.

Unfortunately, the animal had to be put down later because of the very grievous injuries suffered, Inspector Sheldon said.

It was only after the woman’s grandson arrived and helped control the situation that investigations could commence.

The elderly victim was pronounced dead at 5.30pm, with the medical certificate showing that death had occurred at 5.05pm.

As investigations continued, the two pitbulls involved in the mauling were also involved in another incident, the court was told.

While under the care and custody of animal welfare, the dogs attacked an officer and a volunteer.

That was why an application had been filed to the magistrate handling the inquiry for authorisation to put down the animals.

After seeking assistance from the police commissioner, that authorisation was granted, explained the inspector.

Under cross-examination, he said that the victim had transferred the adjacent property to her grandson who, however, later told later police that, at the time of the incident, he was living with his father elsewhere.

In fact, there was no furniture in the accused’s place, said Inspector Sheldon, adding that Galea kept “10 dogs there, all pitbulls except one”.

Galea had also told the police that he constantly insisted with his grandmother not to open the door to the back yard.

The man, who denies the charges, was deeply remorseful about his grandmother’s tragic fate and still needed medical care to get on with life, said the witness, as the accused listened, head held in his hands all throughout the hearing.

The case continues in November.

Meanwhile, the court placed the accused under an obligation to sign the bail book twice weekly, binding him under a personal guarantee of €300 so as to make sure that proceedings would not be “stultified”.

That measure was taken after Galea failed to turn up for the first hearing that had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, in spite of having been served notice of summons back in June.