A vigil in memory of Pelin Kaya, the 30-year-old Turkish woman killed in a horrific accident on Wednesday, is being held on Friday at 7pm in front of the Gżira KFC outlet - the scene of the accident.

Reaching out to Times of Malta, a friend of Pelin said her friends and family will be meeting at the site to place flowers in her memory.

Pelin was hit by a black BMW as she walked along Testaferrata Street at 1am, just one hour into her 30th birthday. She died at Mater Dei Hospital after being rushed there by an ambulance.

The public started placing flowers at the site on Thursday afternoon.

In an interview with Times of Malta, her uncle Aykan Ceylan said Pelin had told her family she felt safe in Malta and that was why she intended to continue to live here.

Pelin Kaya, 30, died after she was hit by a BMW. Photo: Facebook

The driver, Jeremie Camilleri, was found to be drunk and high on cocaine, a court heard during his arraignment on Thursday evening. A video that emerged after the incident shows he had to be subdued by the police and eyewitnesses claimed he threw stones at the victim.

Camilleri pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Sources also told Times of Malta that the police have footage of Camilleri's car being driven directly into the victim.

After Thursday's arraignment, Ceylan and Pelin's heartbroken sister Derya made a brief statement outside court speaking of the family’s anger and grief.