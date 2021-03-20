Self-confessed Daphne Caruana Galizia assassin Vincent Muscat has requested a second presidential pardon to reveal inside information on three more major crimes.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, has written to the State Advocate through his lawyer to request clemency for his role in two failed armed robberies and an assassination.

All three crimes remain unsolved. It is not known which crimes he has been referring to.

Earlier this month, while on the witness stand, Muscat made a cryptic reference to a “big job” allegedly involving former minister Chris Cardona as well as an unnamed sitting minister.

Muscat had given insight on the failed 2019 HSBC heist, without identifying anyone, in a failed attempt to get a presidential pardon on a raft of crimes he was involved in. He is also understood to know the name of a sitting minister an associate of his had told him was involved in planning the heist.

Muscat was granted a pardon last month for his role in the 2015 gunning down of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The pardon came as part of a deal that saw Muscat agree to provide information on the men who ordered the killing of the well-known lawyer.

Brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, along with their associate Jamie Vella, have since been arrested and charged in court with their alleged role in the murders of Chircop and Caruana Galizia.

Muscat simultaneously agreed to plead guilty to charges of having formed part of the group of assassins ordered to kill Caruana Galizia in 2017.

He was sentenced to 15 years and has since begun detailing all he knows about the plot to kill Caruana Galizia.

Muscat had seen a previous request for a presidential pardon for his part in the Caruana Galizia murder rejected earlier this year.