While the brutal rape and murder of 29-year-old Paulina Dembska has rocked the nation, it would be unwise to jump to conclusions as to what may have motivated the killing, a leading sociologist has said.

During a vigil held for Dembska attended by hundreds, women’s rights activist Lara Dimitrijevic labelled the killing a femicide and said that country was not doing enough to keep women safe.

Sociologist Albert Bell

Albert Bell, the head of the University Department for Youth and Community Studies, has warned that while emotions are justifiably running high, there are multiple factors at play that could have contributed to this crime.

“There’s lots of justifiable rage and anger right now after Paulina’s brutal rape and senseless murder in Sliema last weekend,” he said.

“Among the many questions being asked out there, several are asking what led the person in custody to allegedly commit such a barbaric, cruel and atavistic act.

“I know this might sound patronising, but in the wake of the torrent of rather obtuse and unsophisticated claims being made by some, I must reiterate that the aetiology of violent crime entails multifarious bio-psycho-social factors.”

Bell explained that research shows it is rarely one contributing factor that causes the incidence of violent crime, and that there very well may be other elements at play. This could include childhood trauma, serious psychiatric disorders and various other social contingencies.

Abner Aquilina, the suspect in the murder, reportedly told investigators that “the devil spoke to him” at the time of the murder and that he had been doing God’s work.

Friends also said that Aquilina had a history of juvenile cases, drug use and was often paranoid and delusional. He also had a history of harassing young women online, often demanding sex and refusing to take no for an answer.

“It is rarely a case of one singular factor but a nefarious cocktail that builds up gradually and is eventually unleashed with disastrous consequences for the victims of such crime,” Bell said.

He added that for such heinous crimes to be avoided, vigilance and early detection, as well as training for frontliners and police officials was crucial. A more forceful response to early warning signs, like animal cruelty, pathological jealousy, lack of empathy, low impulse control and predatory behaviour are also needed.

“It is crucial that we look to science for the answers and not reserve judgement on speculation,” he said.