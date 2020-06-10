Relatives can start visiting older persons in residential homes from June 18 and older persons will be allowed to go out from care homes from July 1, the Social Care Standards Authority said on Wednesday.

At the moment, those dates do not however apply to the country's single largest home for the elderly, St Vincent de Paul residence, but rather to all other government, church and private homes for the elderly.

Visits to care homes were stopped in March, soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit Malta. Controlled and limited visits started to be allowed on May 25.

With immediate effect, activities within the homes can resume and residents can socialise in common areas, without being limited to their respective rooms or floors.

Additionally, medical professionals and allied health care professionals can resume their professional services within the homes, subject to the use of masks or visors together with aprons, gloves and any other protective personal equipment that may be indicated. Such visits are to be done by appointment.