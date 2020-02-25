The death in jail of a man involved in one of the country’s most shocking murders has left his victim’s family fearing the mastermind behind the killing will never be caught.

John Attard, 72, was one of two men convicted over the murder of traffic warden Fortunata Spiteri, who was stabbed to death in Gozo in 2001 by a killer wearing a mask from the horror film Scream.

A court had heard how the bus driver had wanted the 47-year-old warden dead because she was issuing too many fines. While he was convicted of being an accomplice in the killing, he was acquitted of masterminding the murder.

On Monday, Mr Attard was found unconscious in his cell in Corradino Correctional Facility and later pronounced dead.

Ms Spiteri’s family have always believed there were more people involved in the killing. The death of one of the killers would now make it harder for the mastermind to ever be brought to justice, her brother Charles Galea told Times of Malta.

“These years have been very painful for us,” he said.

“I will not be happy before the mastermind is caught. The death of John Attard makes a difference to us since it means he will never be able reveal the name.”

Former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami talks to Fortunata Spiteri in 2000 during the inaugural ceremony of the local warden service. A year later, Ms Spiteri was murdered.

The 63-year-old said he has sworn to do all it takes to bring all those involved in his sister’s murder to justice.

“I am the sort of person who will not stay silent,” he said.

“I will fight for my point and for justice.”

Mr Galea claims he has the evidence to support his suspicions of who was behind the brutal killing.

His sister was murdered on a dark road which leads to Għarb on August 10, 2001. Ms Spiteri, who had a son, was stabbed five times: two of the fatal blows almost severed her aorta and another principal vein.

In 2010, Mr Attard was jailed for life after jurors found him guilty of being an accomplice in the murder.

Charles Galea believes the mastermind behind the murder of his sister, Fortunata Spiteri, remains at large. Photo: Marlon Grech

Two years earlier, Benny Attard had admitted to his involvement in the murder and was jailed for 30 years. Benny Attard had told investigators how John Attard had met him on a bus and both of them had agreed to kill Ms Spiteri that evening.

John Attard had allegedly wanted to kill her because she had started to pick on him by issuing too many fines.

Benny Attard testified he held the woman as John Attard stabbed her. He had been promised about €11,650 for his part in the killing.

A third man, Giuseppe Farrugia, was also named in the proceedings but died while they were still underway. One of her aggressors, who was never firmly identified due to conflicting versions given by the people involved, wore a glow-in-the-dark mask from the horror film Scream.

Mr Galea said the authorities had forgotten about his sister, one of his nine siblings.

“In the case of [murdered journalist] Daphne Caruana Galizia, the police continued working hard because of all the pressure they had. But in the case of my sister they did not, they forgot her,” Mr Galea said, adding that he had his suspicions and had evidence to back them.