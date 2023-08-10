A new Transport Malta unit dealing with roadwork permits will be headed by Wasteserv deputy chief projects manager and architect Edric Micallef, according to government sources.

It is understood Micallef will be tasked with centralising various roadworks permit departments into one office and upgrading IT systems. He is expected to start in the role “in the coming weeks.”

The new unit will put all roadworks permit offices under one roof as part of efforts to better manage the current system, inefficiencies in which had led to up to “hundreds” of roadworks taking place on any one day, sources explained.

“The issue is fragmentation... there are different permit offices for long-term, temporary, infrastructural and repair works... some are also managed by local councils,” they said.

Improvements to the current system are expected by the end of the year, they added.

Micallef, who formerly worked as an architect for Transport Malta and has been described by insiders as a “safe pair of hands,” has been at Wasteserv for the past six years.

His time in the role has included project managing the upcoming new waste sorting facility at the Magħtab complex, which gained Planning Authority approval in March.

Roadworks have provoked strong reactions in recent months, with hotspots such as Mosta and Sliema coming under fire from residents and business owners.

In April, the owners of seven businesses in Mosta opened legal proceedings against authorities, argueing poor planning had led to works lasting two years with the same street being done twice.

Meanwhile, in May, Infrastructure Malta was forced to apologise after unannounced roadworks forced travellers to get off their bus and drag their luggage through an unfinished road to make it to the airport in time.