The prime minister would not say on Tuesday whether the price of his Żejtun villa was locked in at €600,000 before the Planning Authority sanctioned the property, thus raising its value.

Robert Abela avoided direct replies to questions by journalists after the inauguration of the second phase of the National Park Project at Ta’ Qali.

Abela would only say that everything related to his property was in the public deed.

The prime minister replied that contrary to the leader of the opposition, he had not required any sanctioning of his properties. It was Bernard Grech who "built his house illegally" and sought sanctioning before becoming opposition leader, he claimed.

He was then asked why politicians felt the need to remain close to people like notorious Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli.

The prime minister said he daily meets people from the commercial sector, as well as other sectors of society.

When he met Portelli at a meeting in a public place also attended by other people on Saturday, he also met representatives of people with disability, as well as the general public.

No donations were discussed with Portelli, Abela said.

He was also asked if cars leased by government entities such as Transport Malta and LESA from the company belonging to Christian Borg had been returned. Borg is undergoing court proceedings for alleged abduction.

The prime minister said that a procurement process was still underway.