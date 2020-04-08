Former Liverpool defender and football pundit, Jamie Carragher has joined Manchester United duo Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs who together with maltatogether.com and the health authorities are calling on the Maltese public to stay safely at home during these very delicate times in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Carragher, the former Liverpool vice-captain and the club’s second-longest ever serving player, co-hosts one of the most popular Sky Sports programmes together with Neville.

In his video message, Carragher urges the Maltese public to stay safe and home and he admits that he would like to come to visit the islands where he revealed he has Maltese roots.

“Wishing you all the best and hope everyone is safe and sound in Malta in most difficult times for us all now,” Carragher.

“We have to listen to all the instructions we are getting, staying at home and washing our hands and distancing from each other. I know its difficult times for us all and it’s even difficult for me to stay away from Mr Neville who is so prominent in Malta.

“I have actually got family over in Malta. My grandfather, Paul Vassallo, was born in Malta so I have a bit of Maltese blood in me.”

Whilst urging everyone in Malta to stay safe, Carragher admitted that he misses his on-air banters and jokes with Neville and that he would love to come over to Malta with Neville and possibly holding their programme from here with him.

“Keep safe and stay well and if Gary Neville is coming over to Malta I hope that he would take me with him.”