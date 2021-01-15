Police officers will no longer be able to refuse drug tests as a new law will be making these obligatory, according to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that Maurice Curmi, a superintendent stationed in Gozo, was suspended after he tested positive for cocaine. He will now have to appeal before the Public Service Commission that will decide whether or not he should be sacked from the force.

And speaking in Parliament this week, Camilleri stated that, last year, three soldiers, two prison officials and one policeman tested positive in random drug tests.

“I believe that all that is being done, not only in the police force but also within other disciplined forces, show that there is a zero-tolerance towards drug use among members of the disciplinary forces,” Camilleri told Times of Malta on Friday.

He said that a Bill, to be presented in Parliament in the coming days, will ensure that police officials who refuse drug tests are relieved of their duties.

Camilleri said the Bill proposes that it will be the Public Service Commission that takes the final decision on dismissals for members who refuse to take drug tests.