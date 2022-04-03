ALS Malta founder Bjorn Formosa shared a "wonderful experience" on Sunday after he met and was blessed by Pope Francis at St Paul's basilica in Rabat.

On Sunday, Pope Francis started his second day in Malta with a visit to the grotto beneath the basilica, where St Paul is believed to have been kept prisoner for three months and preached Christianity.

After praying in the grotto, he went to the basilica to greet pilgrims.

Among them were ALS Malta founder Bjorn Formosa and his wife Maria.

“We asked him to bless our two homes in Qormi and Żebbuġ, the residents and all those who work in them. A wonderful experience with the Pope this morning and with a few ALS Malta patients,” Formosa wrote on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Pope Francis stops to bless newly wed couple in Mellieħa

Do not discard those despised by society, Pope Francis says in Malta homily

A video shows Pope Francis walking toward Formosa, his wife, and other members from ALS Malta. It captures the emotional moment when the Pope blesses Formosa.

The emotional moment shared between Pope Francis and Formosa. Video: Instagram/Bjorn Formosa

Tearful Formosa also exchanged a few words with the pope.

Formosa was diagnosed with motor neurone condition ALS at the age of 28 and set up Dar Bjorn in Qormi in 2017. He is currently working towards setting up another home in Żebbuġ.

ALS Malta helps patients with ALS free of charge thanks to donations.