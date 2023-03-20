The government has “absolutely” nothing to hide over the death of Jean Paul Sofia but will not set up a public inquiry, the prime minister said on Monday.

Robert Abela said the inquiring magistrate had the power to explore all avenues including any leads of corruption or government shortcomings.

“The inquiring magistrate has the power to widen her investigation to investigate what happened on the day of Sofia’s death but also what contributed to what happened," he said.

Jean Paul Sofia, 20, died when a building collapsed while under construction in Corradino last December. Several other workers were injured.

Abela said the inquiring magistrate was free to ask another inquiring magistrate or authority to investigate should she feel the need to do so.

The government has been resisting calls for an independent inquiry into the building collapse that killed Jean-Paul Sofia.

"Should the inquiring magistrate feel there were regulatory shortcomings she is free to make that conclusion in her investigation," he said.

Sofia’s family and the Nationalist party have been calling for an independent public inquiry into the building collapse and Sofia's death, arguing that its terms of reference would be broader than any magisterial inquiry could be.

Asked to confirm that the government have nothing to hide Abela said “absolutely”. He said he was pushing as much as he could for a quick and thorough investigation into Sofia’s death and for all those responsible to face the consequences. He reiterated an appeal for the inquiring magistrate to prioritise and hasten her investigation.

'PN capitalising on pain of parents'

Abela said that he had “a sense of anger” towards the PN who, he said, were “capitalising” on the pain of Sofia’s parents.

“They are creating a political issue out of such a sensitive case,” he said.

On Sunday PN leader Bernard Grech accused Abela of having "something to hide" over his repeated dismissal of calls for a public inquiry.

"It is clear he has something to hide. If he did not have anything to hide, he would have called a public inquiry," Grech said.

The remains of the Corradino building that collapsed. Photo: Malta Police.

The Opposition also tabled a parliamentary motion urging the government to launch a public inquiry into the collapse.

Sofia's relatives and friends have constantly called for a public inquiry, writing an open letter in which they blamed their son's death on inaction by state entities as well as those responsible for the construction site’s development.

Friends of Jean Paul Sofia have also put up a banner in Msida calling for justice for the 20-year-old.

"An inquiry is essential to understand why Jean Paul Sofia's life - a healthy one full of love - was brutally ended on December 3 at a Corradino construction site," the authors behind the banner said on Facebook early on Monday.

Abela said that he has met the young worker's parents and answered all their questions in a ninety-minute meeting.

“We did not agree on everything, but I also understand their position, having just lost a son in such a tragic way,” he said.

Abela added that new regulations on the licensing of contractors showed that the government was committed to more safety.