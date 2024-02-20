The Health Minister on Tuesday refused to say why he changed the head of the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), simply arguing that it was his prerogative.

Jo Etienne Abela said the decision was not whether former head Carmen Ciantar was not doing her job well.

"She used to occupy a position of trust at FMS, and as usually happens when the minister is changed, people in positions of trust resign," he told Times of Malta.

Asked why he accepted Ciantar's resignation when he could have refused it, Abela would only say it was his prerogative.

Ciantar, a close political aide to former health minister Chris Fearne, did not have her term as FMS CEO renewed following last month's cabinet reshuffle in which Jo Etienne Abela was appointed health minister.

All heads of government entities are expected to submit their resignation letters once a minister is replaced.

Initially, Mark Mallia was announced as her replacement, only to be appointed head of Transport Malta less than two weeks later.

On Tuesday, Abela said Mallia chose to take the other job, as was his right.

"I spoke to him several times and shared my ideas on the vision for FMS, which is crucial for the advancement of healthcare," he said.

"He has a very good track record and that's why I offered him the position. But he had other plans. It's a free country and he decided to choose to go to Transport Malta."

Mallia's appointment was confirmed on Friday afternoon by the Transport Ministry, which said he would assume the role "with immediate effect".

It is not yet clear who will now assume the top FMS role, but Abela hinted it will be someone "with a medical bent".

He said the appointment will be announced "in the coming days".