Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

Her briefing comes amid a rising number of deaths in the country - with five reported in a single day this week - and a Europe-wide surge in coronavirus case numbers.

But while several countries, such as France, Germany, Ireland and England, have entered lockdown to stem the alarming spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out a similar move for Malta.

Malta registered 129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Gauci said that this week, a substantial number of new cases in homes for the elderly were detected in three homes. The patients are being moved to the Good Samaritan facility.

On clusters, Gauci said the family cluster continues to be the most common one. This is followed by the workplace cluster.

“I once again appeal to employers to follow the standards which we have suggested they should follow. We encourage people to promote remote work. Whenever possible, it’s very good that employers allow this,” Gauci said.

Although the most common age group over the past week was again the 25-44 years group, the average age increased slightly to 44 years. This was a result of more elderly people getting infected, Gauci said.

“Again, I appeal to the elderly to be careful and follow the mitigation measures closely. They should avoid going to crowded places,” Gauci said.

