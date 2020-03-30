Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri is addressing a press conference about new COVID-19 measures.

Groups of four or more people will be fined €100 each, Cabinet decided on Monday morning.

Bus stops are exempted from this new measure, however, commuters will need to keep a distance from each other. Wifi services in public places, such as community gardens, will be switched off.

The police cavalry and canine sections will from Tuesday scout rural areas to ensure people do not hang out in groups of four or more, Camilleri added.

The Minister warned that fines will increase if people did not cooperate.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported that a contingency plan for the COVID-19 outbreak included measures that would drastically increase police presence on the streets and the possible closure of police stations.

Parts of the plan are already being rolled out, with the police set to begin instructing the public to file any police reports remotely from Wednesday. For the time being, police stations will remain open.

The press conference is ongoing. More to follow.