Keith Schembri is being questioned by MPs investigating the controversial Electrogas power station project.

The former chief aide to Joseph Muscat is the latest witness to appear before the Public Accounts Committee, whose probe follows a 2018 report on the contract by the National Audit Office.

The sitting began shortly after 2pm and is live-streamed below. You can also follow along with our live blog below.

Schembri arrived in parliament shortly before 1.50pm but did not answer any questions from the media.

Keith Schembri arriving at parliament. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Schembri along with former energy minister Konrad Mizzi has been slapped with a US travel ban over “credible information of a corrupt scheme” in the Electrogas contract.

Parliament’s probe into the Electrogas deal has made slow progress ever since it started investigating the project in December 2020.

Live blog

Schembri's Midas touch

3.44pm Schembri trips himself up.

He first says he thinks Konrad Mizzi used Nexia BT to set up his offshore company because he already knew the company.

But he later says he suggested Nexia BT to Mizzi, because they were his auditor’s and Joseph Muscat’s, “when he was an MEP.”

Schembri says Mizzi approached him and told him “I want to do what you do, because everything you do turns to gold.”

The Mizzi 'coincidence'

3.42pm Bencini: Was it a coincidence that your company and Konrad Mizzi’s company were opened at the same time?

Schembri: “It was a coincidence.”

Carabott: “Did you know that Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were involved in the Electrogas evaluation?”

Schembri: “I don’t know, I don’t remember”

Carabott: “You don’t know, or you don’t remember?”

Schembri: “Aren’t they the same thing?”

Carabott: “No, they’re not”.

Schembri consults his lawyer.

Schembri's offshore structure

3.41pm Questions turn to Schembri’s offshore company Tillgate.

“I had so many offshore companies,” he says.

Schembri says he opened the company after details of his BOV-held trust were leaked to the PN. So he wanted to move his assets.

No party animal

3.36pm Schembri says he did not attend a party to celebrate the launch of the Electrogas project.

“I never attend these events,” he says.

Carabott notes that Schembri attended Pilatus Bank owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad’s wedding abroad.

Sidetracked

3.32pm The hearing has been somewhat sidetracked – it appears Carabott doesn’t have a copy of the email which he cited in his question to Schembri.

Schembri’s lawyers are asking for a copy of the email being cited. But they are only given a transcript of Schembri’s testimony at the Daphne inquiry. He was asked about this email during that marathon session.

Schembri denies discussing government guarantee

3.23pm Schembri denies ever discussing a €360m government guarantee for Electrogas with Yorgen Fenech or anyone else, other than cabinet.

He is categorical about that.

Carabott reads Schembri an email from Electrogas' CEO, in which he refers to "your meeting with one of our directors, Yorgen Fenech". Schembri was among the email recipients.

Schembri says he cannot recall.

His lawyers - and Labour members of the PAC - complain that they have not been given a copy of the email.

Electogas' excise tax

3.19pm Carabott asks Schembri if he ever met Electrogas owners to discuss the power station project.

He says he only met regarding the project once, at a meeting during which he did not speak. They never spoke to him about it.

“I think they were well served by the minister (Konrad Mizzi),” he says.

Schembri says he never got involved in Electrogas’ issue with pending excise duties, and says that would have been (Finance minister) Edward Scicluna’s patch.

But Scicluna told the PAC that he did not get involved in that, members note. Schembri says he doesn’t know who did, then.

Did he or didn't he?

3.13pm Schembri says he met the Fenech family during the electoral campaign, but that they never discussed the power station.

He later says George Fenech (Yorgen Fenech’s father, now deceased) “never wanted the power station”.

That pricks up Graham Bencini’s ears.

“I thought you said you never discussed the power station,” Bencini says.

Schembri changes tack. “Oh, we spoke about many things. Arriva, too. It doesn’t mean anything. We were talking about reducing tariffs. Of course that would come up in conversation.”

'The name rings a bell'

3.09pm Schembri says he thinks he met (Vitals Global Healthcare) shareholders Ram Tumuluri and Mark Pawley.

“The name rings a bell,” he says of Pawley.

Carabott cites reports that Fenech was soliciting Tumuluri and Pawley to step in instead of Electrogas shareholder Gasoil, which was in financial trouble.

Schembri says he knows nothing of that.

Schembri excludes any shareholder pressures

3.07pm Schembri says he knew Yorgen Fenech as a child, but the two had lost contact. They reconnected through the Electrogas project.

None of the Maltese shareholders – Fenech, Paul Apap Bologna or Mark Gasan – ever approached him before or during the tendering process, he says.

A German request at the UN

3.05pm Schembri recalls a top Siemens executive pulling him aside at a UN session in 2013 to ask him to “please be fair” with the tendering process.

He then corrects himself to say that it was a German government representative, asking him to be fair with Siemens. Siemens is a part of the Electrogas consortium.

Nobody else from the Electrogas consortium approached him, he says.

OPM in the dark

3.03pm Schembri says OPM was not informed that a board member at Enemalta (Lara Boffa) voted against the Electrogas bid.

He has no idea when they learnt of that. Perhaps when the media reported it, he says.

Meeting Brian Tonna

3.01pm Schembri says he’s known Brian Tonna (from the now defunct Nexia BT) since he was 17 years old. He was his business auditor. He got to know Karl Cini when he joined Nexia.

No involvement in evaluation

2.58pm The OPM “never” had any information from the project’s evaluation committee, Schembri says. Nor was he ever involved in the evaluation stage.

'Times of Malta attacked me'

2.56pm Carabott reads from the Daphne inquiry report, which concluded that Schembri had a “free hand” in running government.

The board of inquiry had questioned whether this style of government “allowed a small clique to abuse the power granted to them to enrich themselves to the detriment of the country they were duty-bound to serve.”

Schembri says he disagrees with that, and then complains about how he has been treated.

“The police turned my house inside-out and found nothing,” he says. “And every time there was a meeting of the PAC the Times of Malta attacked me and my family.”

Decision on Electrogas getting deal

2.49pm A decision on the preferred bidder – the Electrogas consortium - was taken at a meeting held on October 11, 2013. It was a Friday.

Schembri is asked if he was informed of the meeting outcome.

“I assume there was a press conference,” he says. He is told there wasn’t.

“Well then I don’t know. But I think the prime minister would have been informed.”

Schembri's meetings on Electrogas

2.45pm Keith Schembri says his only involvement in the deal was to attend cabinet meetings, when Konrad Mizzi would provide an update on progress in the project.

In follow-up meetings with Mizzi, himself, Louis Grech and Mario Cutajar would accompany the PM.

PAC chair Carabott notes that Schembri testified in the Daphne inquiry that he had attended another meeting.

Schembri acknowledges that there was “one” other meeting, when he stepped in as an observer. But he can't remember who was there.

'I was a part-timer'

2.42pm David Agius notes that the NAO spoke to the Energy World CEO, who claimed the company had a deal to assist with the project.

Again, Schembri says he has no knowledge of that.

“I was a part-timer,” he says. “I had a business to run.”

Why is Schembri being asked these questions?

2.37pm A key issue concerning the power station deal is whether Labour had sealed a secret deal with a bidder to build the power station, before it was elected.

That would breach public procurement laws, as the project was ostensibly opened up to a public tender, with all bidders on a level playing field.

But with Schembri's memory failing him, the PAC moves on to other questions.

'I can't remember, it's been a long time'

2.32pm PN members of the PAC are pushing Schembri to divulge the names of people involved in Labour's pre-electoral decision to go for a gas power station.

But Schembri cannot remember. "It's been a long time," he tells the committee. They ask him if 'Energy World' rings any bells. It does not.

Schembri says his health problems have impacted his memory.

"I sometimes need to write things down to remember them," he says.

'I'm no expert'

2.25pm Says Konrad Mizzi was not involved in the electoral manifesto.

He insists it was technical people who suggested to the party to go for a gas-powered power station, rather than nuclear power or an interconnector.

"I'm no expert in the matter," he tells the committee.

An electoral pledge

2.20pm Schembri says that as soon as the Labour Party was elected to government, his remit was to ensure that electricity bills are slashed by 25% as promised in the manifesto. He says it was right to appoint Konrad Mizzi as minister responsible for energy since he was the expert in the matter.