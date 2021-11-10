Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi has returned for a meeting of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, where he is due to be questioned on the controversial Electrogas power station deal.

Mizzi had rebuffed invitations to appear before the committee four times before turning up last week.

He previously prevented the committee members from asking him questions, insisting on delivering an opening statement which was not over at the end of a fiery 90-minute sitting.

On Wednesday, the committee hearing from a more cordial Mizzi after Ray Fenech, who represents Electrogas presented the committee with a copy of the company's board minutes.

MPs are questioning Mizzi off the back of a National Audit Office probe that concluded in 2018 that the Electrogas bid to win the lucrative power station deal failed to comply with minimum requirements on “multiple instances”.

Prior to her murder in 2017, journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed alleged corruption between Mizzi, Electrogas frontman Yorgen Fenech and the prime minister's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri.