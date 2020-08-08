A 68-year-old Għaxaq man is to be charged with murdering his own son, the police said during a crime conference on Saturday.



Salvu Dalli is expected to be arraigned in court on Saturday afternoon at around 2.30pm.



Dalli was taken into custody on Friday morning after police responding to a disturbance call at his house on Triq il-Gudja at 11.10am found Antoine Dalli, 37, with a gunshot wound to the stomach inside a bathroom.

There were blood drops in a corridor leading to the room and the murder weapon – a shotgun - was found on a bed.



Police believe the murder was motivated by a family feud and a police spokesperson said that district police had in the past received a number of reports about the two men.



Both men were known to the police and had faced charges concerning the family feud in the past, though a spokesperson declined to provide details.



The senior Dalli is no stranger to police: known locally as ‘danger man’, Salvu Dalli was handed a suspended jail term just six months ago after he admitted to having stabbed his daughter-in-law with a penknife.



A police spokesperson said that it was Salvu Dalli himself who answered the door

when police showed up at the house, in response to an anonymous call about a disturbance at the house and another reporting a gunshot.

The spokesperson declined to say whether the victim, Antoine Dalli, had any children of his own.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case.