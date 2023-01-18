Footage has emerged showing the moment Jeromie Camilleri, the alcohol and cocaine-fuelled driver who killed a pedestrian in Gżira, was arrested and tasered by police on Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old Toulouse-born Lija resident can be seen shouting at police officers, a stone's throw away from the crash.

"Take me down easy, take me down easy," Camilleri can be heard telling police officers, as they shout at him to get down on his knees.

He walks out of view and then falls backwards before getting up and turning to run away. Police then used a taser on him and restrained him once he is on the ground.

Camilleri was driving a black BMW that hit Pelin Kaya, a 30-year-old Turkish woman, who was walking on Testeferrata Street at 1am on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that he then threw stones at the victim as she lay on the ground and assaulted passers-by.

The young woman, who has been described as a "wonderful person", was pronounced dead at Mater Dei Hospital after being rushed there by an ambulance crew.

Sources told Times of Malta that police do not believe that Kaya and Camilleri knew each other.

CCTV footage of the crash showed Camilleri walking out of the vehicle, apparently unscathed, and striding across to the other side of the road.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being kept under observation at Mater Dei Hospital.

Camilleri had several brushes with the law, with his most recent conviction coming just two weeks ago on January 4, when he pleaded guilty to petty theft from health food stores in Sliema and Attard and breaching a probation order.

On that occasion, the court said that it was "ready to offer the defendant one last opportunity to clean up his act” and placed him under a three-year probation order.