Prime Minister Robert Abela said Thursday he saw no reason to sack Education Minister Owen Bonnici, hours after the constitutional court ruled that he breached protestors' human rights by repeatedly ordering the clearance of the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial.

Fielding questions from journalists, Dr Abela recalled that he had reversed the order to clear the makeshift memorial at the foot of the Great Siege Monument in Valletta soon after taking office.

He could see where the court decision was going and had acted accordingly prior to the sentence being handed down, he said.

The prime minister said Thursday's decision showed Malta's institutions worked and the courts acted independently of the government.

Dr Abela, who used to be a paid advisor to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, said he had never discussed the clearing of the memorial with Dr Muscat.

On former minister Konrad Mizzi nomination to head a parliamentary delegation to the OSCE, Dr Abela said the government had withdrawn the nomination when faced with criticism.

Dr Abela said he had not questioned if a lucrative €80,000 consultancy contract given to Dr Mizzi soon after he resigned was approved by Joseph Muscat.