Sixteen turtles have hatched from a nest at Għadira bay after a summer of hatchings across Malta and Gozo.

The fragile eggs hatched at around 9.30pm and more are expected from the nest, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said.

Volunteers and Nature Trust Malta memers watched on and then guided the turtles to the water's edge for their first journey at sea.

The turtles waddle towards the sea at Għadira bay. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Għadira nest was one of two at the beach this year. Turtles also laid eggs at Golden Bay, and Ramla l-Ħamra, which had not been discovered before the hatchings.

At the beginning of the month, turtle hatchlings were also found dead in Marsascala.

Hatchlings are naturally attracted to moonlight shining on the sea surface and their first response, upon emerging from the eggs, is to swim towards light.

Aware of the danger, artificial light was reduced to help make sure that the hatchlings’ first journey was a successful one.