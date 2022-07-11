Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to coach Major League Soccer team DC United, for which he played between 2018 and 2019, US media reported Sunday.

The 36-year-old will join the team once visa formalities are finalised, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

A reporter for The Athletic tweeted a photo of Rooney at Dulles International Airport outside Washington on Sunday.

The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada, who was fired due to poor results only six games into the season.

