This year's autumn was the wettest since 1999, according to the meteorological office.

Some 413.2mm of rainfall were recorded throughout the meteorological autumn, which spans from September to November, making it the wettest since 1999, when 473.1mm of precipitation were measured.

Based on the climate norm since 1981, this means that Malta has already been hit by 83% of the total rainfall expected throughout the precipitation year that starts in September and ends in August.

The season started on a disappointing note in terms of precipitation, with September sprinkling the islands with less than a third (18.4mm) of the rainfall quota for the month.

However, this was followed by a much wetter-than-average October and November, when 246.2mm and 148.6mm of rainfall were recorded respectively.

17 thunderstorms

In the past three months, 17 thunderstorms were reported, with the most severe and widespread hitting the islands exactly one month apart: on October 25 and November 25.

Heavy rain lashed the islands on both days, with the met office’s weather station in Luqa measuring 51.6mm on October 25 and 70.4mm on November 25.

In the last three days of November alone, the met office issued as many wind warnings. Strong winds, which reached gale force on the month’s penultimate day, swept across the islands and whipped up very rough seas.

On November 29, the season’s maximum gust of 52 knots was recorded. This was much more violent than September’s and October’s maximum gusts of 26 knots and 38 knots.

The mean air temperature in November was 0.6°C higher than the norm of 17.6°C.

However, as the winds howled, the weather turned colder, with the air temperature eventually dropping to a crisp 9.9°C on the last day of the season.

The highest temperature of 34°C was reached in September, which was also warmer than expected.

The season’s bouts of inclement weather were balanced by 575.3 hours of sunshine clocked between September and November. However, this total did not measure up to the 651.5 sunshine hours expected in autumn.