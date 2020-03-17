Malta has continued to step up efforts to stop the coronavirus from spreading, and many have opted to stay home and observe so-called ‘social distancing’ by staying away from people.

But for a good number of people, quarantine is now mandatory, with the authorities imposing a €3,000 fine for every time a person is found not to be at home.

So what are the latest quarantine rules for people in Malta?

People living in Malta who have not travelled in the past 14 days or have not been in contact with COVID-19 patients - no mandatory quarantine but they should avoid crowds, restaurants, bars, gyms and other places where large groups can gather. These places will be closed as of midnight on Tuesday.

People living in Malta who have not travelled in the past 14 days or have not been in contact with COVID-19 patients BUT who are over 60 years old or have chronic illnesses (asthma, heart diseases, etc) - no mandatory quarantine but the health authorities have urged these people, who are deemed ‘vulnerable’, to stay inside. They should also avoid crowds, restaurants, bars, gyms and other places where large groups can gather.

People living in Malta who have travelled in the past 14 days or have been in contact with COVID-19 patients - quarantine is mandatory and if caught not at home a €3,000 fine will be imposed. The fine was raised from €1,000 on Monday.

People living in Malta or tourists arriving from any country in the world - 14-day quarantine is mandatory and if caught not at home a €3,000 fine will be imposed.

Relatives living in the same house as those arriving from any country in the world - 14-day quarantine is mandatory and if caught not at home a €3,000 fine will be imposed.

A number of Times of Malta readers have also asked whether they can stay under quarantine at a place which is not the same as that listed on their ID cards.

According to the health authorities, while people should try to stay home as much as possible, those who for some reason are staying elsewhere should call the quarantine helpline for guidance and inform the authorities of their whereabouts.

The quarantine helpline is 2141 1411.

Information supplied by the medical authorities is as of 10am on Tuesday, March 17. Rules can change throughout the day.