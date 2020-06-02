As the government continues to lift restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, many people are left questioning what they can and can not do. Here’s what we know so far.

I’m pregnant and considered vulnerable. Should I go back to work?

Yes, according to the prime minister. On Monday Robert Abela said everyone will have to go back to work, including those considered vulnerable - that include over 65s, pregnant women and those with certain chronic conditions. They, however, should be vigilant, he said.

Can I organize a big party?

Not yet. Although there are no longer restrictions on the number of people that can hold a public gathering (that previously stood at no more than six people) big events with large gatherings are still banned.

Can I meet up with a group of friends?

Technically yes. Since the restriction on the number of people that form a public gathering (that stood at six people) has been removed. However, it is advised that you still maintain social distancing and abide by basic hygiene guidelines.

Can I attend religious Mass?

Soon. Masses will resume in mid-June under various protocols that are still to be issued by the Church.

Do I still have to wear a mask in shops or at the gym?

Yes. Masks have to be worn in any establishment that has reopened. These include shops, gyms, restaurants, bars and hairdressers.

Can I use changing rooms in clothes’ shops?

Yes. Whereas before it was not allowed, the restriction on clothes shops which outlawed trying clothes in changing rooms will now be rescinded.

What sports can I engage in?

You can resume any sports so long as it is a non-contact sport. Contact sports - in which players come into physical contact with each other, like rugby - are still banned.

Can I send my child to childcare?

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said childcare centres will reopen with protocols in place. The protocols will include a reduced number of children being together. It is best to have small groups, like a family, groups which did not change. The protocols will eventually be carried over to the reopening of schools in September.

Does social distancing need to be applied everywhere? Can I still get fined if I breach it?

The health authorities are recommending that social distancing and sanitizing measures continue to be applied everywhere. However, since the six-person limit has been removed, there are no longer fines for breaching it. Large, mass gatherings are still banned.