MUSIC

World Club Dome – Island Edition: Malta 2022

German musician, deejay and record producer Robin Schulz is bringing the World Club Dome Malta festival to an end.

He is headling tonight's event at Gianpula Village, with the line-up including other international and local deejays.

The festival also saw international deejays Lost Frequencies and Steve Oaki perform in the past two days.

For more information, visit https://worldclubdomemalta.com/.

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. All films are dubbed in English.

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' is currently showing until August 9.

For details about the screenings, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Dragon Ball Z

THEATRE

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej

The smash-hit jukebox musical continues its run at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello, the musical features most of the original cast of 2019, with some new additions, including Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea.

Kevin Borg has resumed the lead role of Il-Kredu.

The remaining show dates are today and August 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

Freddie Portelli (centre) with original cast members of Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej. Photo: Balzunetta Productions

OTHER EVENTS

FEASTS

St Peter in Chains, Birżebbuġa; St Dominic, Valletta; St Cajetan, Ħamrun; St Joseph, Qala; and Our Lady of Lourdes, San Ġwann.

Gozo Ceramics Festival

The ninth edition of the festival dedicated to ceramic art is being held at Xlendi tomorrow evening from 5.30 to 10.30pm.

The event will include live demonstrations by top ceramic artists, free hands-on activities for children with animation, live folk music, street art and Raku firing.

A free park and ride service will be in operation.For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Ceramic works by Edward Maggi will be among the artworks on display at the Gozo Ceramics Festival in Xlendi. Photo: Facebook

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided luncthime tours at Palazzo Falson in Mdina have been extended until the end of August.

The tour highlighs objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also come to the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Open day at Villa Frere

Villa Frere in Pietà will be open to the public tomorrow evening between 6 and 9pm.

Created by British diplomat, poet, scholar and philanthropist John Hookham Frère in 1831, the site fell into neglect until 40 years later, the villa became the residence of Captain Edward Price. A notable garden enthusiast, he gave life back to the property, earning it the title of a botanic garden. The place became a prominent attraction, both to locals and foreigners.

Today, just over a third of the original area survives.

All proceeds from the open day will go towards the continued restoration effort by the NGO Friends of Villa Frere.

Parking will be available inside St Luke’s hospital grounds behind Karen Grech Hospital. Follow the signs from the gates of St Luke’s.

Villa Frere

EXHIBITIONS

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition today from 6 to 8pm and from Monday to Wednesday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm.

Read the Times of Malta interview with curator Pamela Baldacchino here.

Some of the photos on display at the Malta Enterpise premises. Photo: Facebook

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

One may visit the exhibition tomorrow from 8am to 7pm and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Patrick Dalli here.

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition organised by the Malta Sports Journalists (MJSA) is open at the Parliament House foyer until August 12.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Those eyes – these eyes – they fade

A collective photography exhibition at the Valletta Contemporary invites the viewer to move through contrasting environments that provoke a multiplicity of perceptions. These range from expansive radiant deserts, to shadow-lit, barren caves, urban parks at dawn to vacant urban architecture at dusk.

Curated by Anne Immelé, Those eyes – these eyes – they fade features the work of Nigel Baldacchino (Malta), Bénédicte Blondeau (Belgium), Awoiska van der Molen (Netherlands) and Bernard Plossu (France).

The exhibition runs until August 13. Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artists here.

A photograph from the Urban series (2005-2008) by Awoiska van Der Molen.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Nicky Conti here.

City Centre by Nicky Conti

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks has opened at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

During the exhibition days, the ninth edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival will be held in Xlendi tomorrow, August 7 (see more info above).

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment has opened Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open until August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

One of the artworks on display at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, has just opened at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

whatson@timesofmalta.com