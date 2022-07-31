ARTS FESTIVALS

APS Summer Festival

The third edition of the festival wraps up today with the concert Sounds of the Mediterranean, featuring musicians from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Alan Chircop performing works from different periods, accompanied by spoken word artist Gabriel Lia and circus art performer Matthias Camilleri, who will present an act on a Chinese pole.

This original performance was created specifically for the APS Summer Festival and is curated by the festival's artistic director, Annalisa Schembri.

The event is taking place at the University of Malta Msida Campus at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022.

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

The festival, organised by MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts is coming to an end today. Among others, the festival has included a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

THEATRE

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej

The smash-hit jukebox musical is back at the Mediterranean Conference Centre with most of the original cast and some new additions, including Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea.

Kevin Borg has resumed the lead role of Il-Kredu.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej is based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and is penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello.

The show, suitable for all the family and with surtitles in English, is being staged today and on August 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15. For tickets, click here.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta, Kinnie, and the Valletta Cultural Agency and is produced by Balzunetta Productions. For more information, visit www.balzunetta.com.

Freddie Portelli (centre) with some of the original cast members of Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej. Photo: Balzunetta Productions

MUSIC

Street party with Versatile

The Versatile Brass band is performing in High Street, Ħamrun, this evening alongside many Maltese artists in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The guest singers include Aidan, Brooke, Glen Vella, J Anvil, Kevin Paul Calleja, Martina Borg, Victoria Sciberras, Kurt Calleja, Janice Azzopardi, Franklin, Kantera, Tiziana Calleja and Ozzy Lino and DJ Carlo Gerada.

The event, which kicks off at 8pm, is organised by the Soċjetà Mużikali San Ġużepp Ħamrun in collaboration with the Ħamrun local council and sponsored by 1889 Productions.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/smsghamrun.

Sfera Ebbasta at Gianpula

Sfera Ebbasta, known as the ‘king of the Italian trap scene’, will perform some of his chart-breaking numbers at Gianpula’s Main Room tonight.

The event starts at 10.30pm. Tickets are available at www.showshappening.com.

Sfera Ebbasta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Summerfest ’22

Summerfest ’22 at Daħlet Qorrot Bay in Gozo comes to an end today with live deejay sessions all afternoon. Partygoers may also enjoy various water sports and water slides throughout the day.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

DANCE

Dance Festival Malta

The four-day festival comes to an end this evening with three performances. The first one, titled Space as a Cluster, is taking place at Freedom Square, Valletta, at 7pm. It will be followed by Anna and A Place to Be at the Manoel Theatre.

Tickets are available here. For more information, visit www.festivals.mt/dfm.

The performance Anna by Laura Arend forms part of tonight's festival programme. Photo: Festivals Malta

FILM

Little Rock People

The last day of the Kinemastik International Short Film Festival is dedicated to children.

The 11th edition of Little Rock People, taking place today at the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden, will feature a 40-minute short film programme and will end with a party.

Doors open at 8pm. For tickets, log on to showshappening.com.

The children’s short film festival is supported by Arts Council Malta through the investment in the Cultural Organisations Fund

For more information, visit www.kinemastik.org and Kinemastik’s Facebook page. A Times of Malta interview is available here.

Little Rock People is dedicated to children.

OTHER EVENTS

Farsons Beer Festival

The Farsons Beer Festival features a huge line-up of local artists performing on the main stage and the alternative stage, a wide variety of food stalls and, of course, various beers.

The festival also hosts an electronica stage, a night edition of the Eco Market, a cider garden and a children’s area.

Kersten Graham, Klinsmann Band and Fakawi are performing on the main stage, while 215 Collective, Lapes and Kill the Action will rock the alternative stage. The Casa Electronica tonight hosts Dre.

The event, which runs until August 6, is being held at the Ta’ Qali picnic area. Entrance is free.

For more information, including the full line-up of performing artists and a site map, visit farsonsbeerfestival.com/ and the event’s Facebook page.

Maltese rapper Lapes will be performing on the alternative stage at the Farsons Beer Festival tonight.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falzon in Mdina, highlighting objects linked to the Order of St John, come to an end today, July 31.

During the tour, one may also admire the museum's significant collection specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the lunchtime tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

EXHIBITIONS

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

A retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt, best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge comes to an end today. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Read our review here.

One of the artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt showing at The Phoenicia in Floriana.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until today, July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Read more here.

One of the artworks by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Read the Times of Malta interview with curator Pamela Baldacchino here.

One of Darrin Zammit Lupi's photographs on display at Malta Enterprise.

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition organised by the Malta Sports Journalists (MJSA) is open at the Parliament House foyer until August 12.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks has opened at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

During the exhibition days, the ninth edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival will be held in Xlendi on August 7. The festival will include live demonstrations by ceramic artists, live folk music, street art and Raku firing.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Extruded Spheres 1, 2 and 3 by Charles Sammut forming part of the Ceramic Art Collective exhibition. Photo: Facebook

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, has just opened at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

FEASTS

St Joseph, Żebbuġ

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta

St Anne, Marsascala

Our Lady of Pompei, Marsaxlokk

Christ the King, Paola

St Laurence, San Lawrenz

Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul's Bay

St Venera, Santa Venera

whatson@timesofmalta.com