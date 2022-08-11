FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super Brolly is showing until August 16.

For details about the screenings, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Malta Indie Shorts – August Edition

Each month, Spazju Kreattiv screens three notable short films which were produced and shot in Malta,

The films being shown today are: Beautiful Lie (2021), a drama directed by Hristijan Kostovski about a rich father and his blind son; This is Matt Mason (2022), a drama by Jonathan Backman about a 30-year-old who finds a calling in a mysterious organistion; and The Artist (2016), a horror short by Patrick Vella about two young students who end up staying at a remote farmhouse run by a priest. (Warning: The Artist contains an intense scene of gore and violence, and also sexual and religious imagery).

The screenings will be followed by a chat with the directors.

Tickets for today's event are available here.

Malta Indie Shorts is created by Andrew Bonello. For more information and to learn how to submit a short film for consideration, join the Malta Indie Shorts! group on Facebook.

David Muscat in This is Matt Mason (2022).

MUSIC

SummerDaze Malta

After the opening gig by Italian rapper Ghali, the satellite events of Malta's largest music festival continue today with a pool party at the Bora-Bora Ibiza- Malta Resort in St Paul's Bay.

Next up is a hip-hop, raggaeton party tomorrow, a sunset boat party on Saturday and a performance by British DJ and record producer Sigala on Sunday at Café del Mar in Qawra.

The week-long festival runs until August 17 with the main events being held on the 15th, in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Live and Creamfields and on 17th, in collaboration with Radio Deejay and M20 at Ta' Qali picnic area.

The headliners on the 15th will be international stars Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo. They will be supported by BBC Radio 1's Sarah Story and Arielle Free.

On August 17, famous Italian deejays Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso will perform, along with live performances by J Ax, Baby Kr, Corona, Ice MC and Meduza.

For more information, visit summerdazemalta.com. Tickets for all events are available here.

Anne-Marie is one of the headliners of the main event on August 15. Photo: Shutterstock.com

EXHIBITIONS

Mqabba exhibition marks 80th anniversary of Santa Marija Convoy

An exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Pedestal or, as it is best known, the Santa Marija Convoy, is open at Palazz Santa Marija, in Mqabba, the clubhouse of the Society of St Mary and King George V Band.

This exhibition includes a large collection of World War II memorabilia like uniforms, helmets, inert ordinance, medals, badges, documents, photos, newspapers and aircraft relics.

All exhibits are authentic and were used on various battlefields.

One may visit the exhibition between today and August 15 between 7 and 10pm. Entrance is free of charge.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli's exhibition of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form wraps up today.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, from 8am to noon and from 4 to 7pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Patrick Dalli here.

One of Patrick Dalli's artworks on display at the Malta Society of Arts.

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition organised by the Malta Sports Journalists (MJSA) is open at the Parliament House foyer until tomorrow, August 12.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Those eyes – these eyes – they fade

A collective photography exhibition at the Valletta Contemporary invites the viewer to move through contrasting environments that provoke a multiplicity of perceptions. These range from expansive radiant deserts, to shadow-lit, barren caves, urban parks at dawn to vacant urban architecture at dusk.

Curated by Anne Immelé, Those eyes – these eyes – they fade features the work of Nigel Baldacchino (Malta), Bénédicte Blondeau (Belgium), Awoiska van der Molen (Netherlands) and Bernard Plossu (France).

The exhibition runs until Saturday, August 13. Opening hours: today to Saturday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artists here.

From the Fog series by Nigel Baldacchino

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until Saturday, August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Nicky Conti here.

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Fuq il-Moll tal-Pont by Sarah Calleja

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks has opened at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment has opened Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open until August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

One of Antoine Farrugia's sculptures on display at the Phoenica's Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Amelia Saint Geoge works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is currently exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana. The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

The exhibition is open throughout August and September.

An artwork by Amelia Saint George on display at The Phoenicia.

OTHER EVENTS

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson in Mdina have been extended until the end of August.

The tour highlights objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

