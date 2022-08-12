THEATRE

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej

The last four shows of the smash-hit jukebox musical are being staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta, until Monday, August 15.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello, the musical features most of the original cast of 2019, with some new additions, including Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea.

Kevin Borg once again plays the lead role of Il-Kredu.

The show is being staged until Monday, August 15, at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

MUSIC

SummerDaze Malta

The satellite events of Malta's largest music festival continue today with a hip-hop, reggaeton party tonight, a sunset boat party tomorrow and a performance by British DJ and record producer Sigala at Café del Mar in Qawra on Sunday.

The week-long festival runs until August 17 with the main events being held on the 15th, in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Live and Creamfields and on 17th, in collaboration with Radio Deejay and M20 at Ta' Qali picnic area.

The headliners on the 15th will be international stars Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo. They will be supported by BBC Radio 1's Sarah Story and Arielle Free.

On August 17, popular Italian deejays Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso will perform, along with live performances by J Ax, Baby K, Corona, Ice MC and Meduza.

For more information, visit summerdazemalta.com. Tickets for all events are available here.

English pop rock band Bastille are performing during the main event on August 15. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Night of Colours

The Travellers and DJ Ziggy will perform in Għaxaq square tonight.

The event, titled Night of Colours, includes an audiovisual show and a spectacle featuring multicoloured confetti synchronised to music.

Organised by the Għaqda Mużikali Santa Marija, Ħal Għaxaq A.D. 1873, the event is being held in the run-up to the locality's feast of the Assumption of Our Lady.

DJ Ziggy. Photo: Facebook/Ziggy

Sempre Vivo (Dejjem Ħaj)

On International Youth Day, marked today, local singers, an orchestra and a band are joining forces for a concert in memory of Geordie Muscat, a young soldier who died last year.

The event, organised by the group Il-Karus l-Aħmar in Victory Square, Xagħra, is free but donations will be collected in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The event is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo. For more information, visit the Facebook page Il-Karus l-Aħmar.

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is showing until August 16.

For details about the screenings, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

OTHER EVENTS

Stargazing night

ORCA Malta (The Outdoor Recreation and Camping Association) is holding a stargazing night at Mġiebaħ Bay tonight.

The annual Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak between tonight and tomorrow.

The event also includes a BBQ at 9pm and an optional night hike.

For more information and to register, visit the Facebook page ORCA Malta.

The annual heavenly spectacle known as the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson in Mdina are taking place until the end of August.

The tour highlights objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

EXHIBITIONS

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition by the Malta Sports Journalists (MJSA) closes today.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display at the foyer of Parliament House. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from 9am to 7pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Some of the exhibition panels on display at Parliament. Photo: Facebook/MSJA

Those eyes – these eyes – they fade

A collective photography exhibition at the Valletta Contemporary invites the viewer to move through contrasting environments that provoke a multiplicity of perceptions. These range from expansive radiant deserts, to shadow-lit, barren caves, urban parks at dawn to vacant urban architecture at dusk.

Curated by Anne Immelé, Those eyes – these eyes – they fade features the work of Nigel Baldacchino (Malta), Bénédicte Blondeau (Belgium), Awoiska van der Molen (Netherlands) and Bernard Plossu (France).

The exhibition is open until tomorrow, August 13. One may visit the gallery from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artists here.

Memories of My Island

A collection of street photography by a Maltese photographer based in New York is open at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until tomorrow, August 13.

Nicky Conti's photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time and she invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open today from 10am to 4pm and tomorrow from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Nicky Conti here.

For Sale by Nicky Conti

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until Monday, August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Exhibition marking 80th anniversary of the Santa Marija Convoy

An exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Pedestal or, as it is best known, the Santa Marija Convoy, is open at Palazz Santa Marija, the clubhouse of the Society of St Mary and King George V Band, in Mqabba.

This exhibition includes a large collection of World War II memorabilia such as uniforms, helmets, inert ordinance, medals, badges, documents, photos, newspapers and aircraft relics.

All exhibits are authentic and were used on various battlefields.

One may visit the exhibition until Monday, August 15 between 7 and 10pm. Entrance is free of charge.

Some of the World War II memorabilia on display.

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks is on display at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is open in Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition runs at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, until August 28. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

One of the artworks on display at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

The Ark, one of Tonio Mallia's artworks on display at MUŻA.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Amelia Saint Geoge works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is currently exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

The exhibition is open throughout August and September.

whatson@timesofmalta.com