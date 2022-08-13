MUSIC

Glitch Festival 2022

Over 65 international artists are performing in the fifth edition of the house and techno festival being held between today and Tuesday, August 16.

Today's opening party, featuring headliners Ben Klock and Tijana T, will be held at the Valletta ditch.

The main event, taking place at Gianpula Village tomorrow and on Monday, will see some industry titans and rising stars performing on seven stages spread throughout the venue.

The festival will come to an end on August 16 with a number of boat parties and a closing party at Gianpula featuring Daria Kolosova, Etapp Kyle and Julian Muller.

For more information and tickets, click here.

SummerDaze Malta

Malta's largest music festival continues today with a sunset boat party. It will be followed tomorrow by a performance by British DJ and record producer Sigala at Café del Mar in Qawra.

The week-long festival runs until August 17 with the main events being held on Monday, in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Live and Creamfields and on the 17th in collaboration with Radio Deejay and M20 at Ta' Qali picnic area.

The headliners on Monday will be international stars Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo. They will be supported by BBC Radio 1's Sarah Story and Arielle Free.

On August 17, popular Italian deejays Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso will take to the decks, along with live performances by J Ax, Baby K, Corona, Ice MC and Meduza.

For more information, visit summerdazemalta.com. Tickets for all events are available here.

English musician, songwriter and producer Elderbrook is performing at Ta' Qali picnic area on Monday.

Echoes from the Sea

Għajnsielem local council in collaboration with environmental conservation organisation AMPPA is today holding an event titled Echoes From the Sea.

The evening, which kicks off at 9pm, will feature performances by local bands Novel and The Travellers. There will also be a synchronised fireworks show.

Gozitan band Novel. Photo: Facebook/Novel

Xlendi Sunset Festival

The Xlendi Sunset Festival is back for its fourth edition with music and food and drinks for all the family.

The festival, compèred by Frank Zammit, will see Airport Impressions, Michela and Denise and deejays Miggy and Zrinz perform along the Xlendi promenade from 7.30pm onwards.

For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.

Airport Impressions. Photo: Facebook/Airport Impressions

THEATRE

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej

The last three shows of the smash-hit jukebox musical are being staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, until Monday, August 15.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello, the musical features most of the original cast of 2019, with some new additions, including Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea.

Kevin Borg once again plays the lead role of Il-Kredu.

Performances start at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

Kevin Borg (centre) and other cast members in Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej. Photo: Balzunetta Productions

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is showing until Tuesday, August 16.

For details about the screenings, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

OTHER EVENTS

Delicata Classic Wine Festival

The 19th edition of the Delicata Classic Wine Festival is taking place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta today and tomorrow.

Over 20 wines will be available, while live cooking stalls will be serving a variety of traditional Maltese and international dishes.

A double-bill of top local talent will entertain the crowd every evening from 7pm onwards. Today, Cash and Band will be followed by Red Electric, while tomorrow, Kurt Calleja & Band will kick off the evening, to be followed by the Spiteri Lucas Band.

Entrance is free but, to try the wines, one has to buy a ‘purse’ with tokens and a souvenir glass to keep. For more details and prepayment, go to www.delicata.com/2022-valletta-malta/.

Over 20 wines will be available at the Delicata Wine Festival.

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson in Mdina have been extended until the end of August.

The tour highlights objects linked to the Order of St John, but one may also admire the rest of the museum's significant collection that is specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

EXHIBITIONS

Exhibition marking 80th anniversary of the Santa Marija Convoy

An exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Pedestal or, as it is best known, the Santa Marija Convoy, is open at Palazz Santa Marija, the clubhouse of the Society of St Mary and King George V Band, in Mqabba.

This exhibition includes a large collection of World War II memorabilia like uniforms, helmets, inert ordinance, medals, badges, documents, photos, newspapers and aircraft relics.

All exhibits are authentic and were used on various battlefields.

One may visit the exhibition until Monday, August 15, between 7 and 10pm. Entrance is free of charge.

Authentic World War II helmets forming part of the Mqabba exhibition.

Those eyes – these eyes – they fade

A collective photography exhibition at the Valletta Contemporary comes to a close today.

Curated by Anne Immelé, Those eyes – these eyes – they fade features the work of Nigel Baldacchino (Malta), Bénédicte Blondeau (Belgium), Awoiska van der Molen (Netherlands) and Bernard Plossu (France).

One may visit the gallery from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artists here.

Egypt (1977) by Bernard Plossu

Memories of My Island

An exhibition of street photography by a Maltese photographer based in New York closes today.

Nicky Conti's photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time and she invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The exhibition at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Nicky Conti here.

Trinity by Nicky Conti Trinity by Nicky Conti

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until Monday, August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks is on at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Artworks forming part of the Ceramic Art Collective exhibition.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is open in Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open until August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

One of the portraits on display at Claire Farrugia's exhibition.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Amelia Saint Geoge works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

The exhibition is open throughout August and September.

