The new Cabinet takes over on Thursday after ministers were sworn in on Wednesday. A look at the most pressing issues that require attention in each ministry.

Health Ministry

One of the biggest problems facing the Health Ministry is the never-ending waiting lists for surgeries and appointments at Mater Dei Hospital.

The lengthy waiting times for outpatient appointments has also been singled out by the European Commission with a report issued last year saying the Maltese were waiting an average of 40 weeks for a first appointment at the national hospital. In the orthopaedics department, patients waited an average of 220 days for treatment.

The problems at the run-down Mount Carmel Hospital also need to be addressed without delay.

Foreign Ministry

Repairing Malta’s reputation on an international level as a result of corruption allegations and the alleged involvement of the State in the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is one of the toughest challenges facing this ministry. Libya and the problems in the country so close to Malta is another. Last week, Malta offered to host Libya peace talks and expressed concern at the current developments.

Finance Ministry

Malta last year failed an expert review of its money-laundering regime when a Council of Europe body (Moneyval) expressed concerns that law enforcement authorities are not in a position to effectively do their jobs.

Malta has until September to address the concerns by Moneyval or face blacklisting.

Energy and Water Ministry

Urgent repairs to the interconnector, the recent power cuts and the problems the country is facing in the generation of stable electricity require immediate attention.

In the water sector, supplying more farmers with secondary water, which is otherwise dumped at sea, should be a priority so that less groundwater is extracted for agricultural purposes.

Education Ministry

The teacher shortage schools face every year is something that successive government fail to address. It simply does not pay to be a teacher, both financially and in terms of respect. The increasing population is leading to overcrowded schools, which also need modernisation. The reform of the benchmark examination system is also high on the priority list for this ministry.

Local Government, National Heritage and Culture Ministry

Year in year out, local councils keep complaining that the funds allocated to them are not enough to carry out projects. Some localities need more than others, especially if their population doubles in summer.

Another issue that this ministry needs to address is the allocation of money for artists who find it increasingly difficult to tap into culture funds.

Ministry for Sustainable Development and Social Dialogue

This ministry has one big issue that needs addressing: sustainable development.

Striking a balance between development and sustainability is crucial.

The property bubble is something that needs to be addressed as many developments are remaining empty or unsold.

Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

Upgrading the road network is a main priority for this ministry which, however, needs to weigh the benefits of road widening with environmental considerations.

A policy to reduce the number of cars on the roads is required as well as more measures to have a faster and more reliable public transport service that would entice people to ditch their cars.

Family and Social Solidarity

Poverty is the number one problem for this ministry.

Although in terms of percentages the number of people facing poverty and those who are at risk of poverty are on the decrease, as a percentage of the growing population, in reality poverty is on the rise.

Many regard the annual cost of living allowance as not being enough to make up for the steep increases in rent and foodstuffs.

Justice Ministry, Equality and Governance

This is the first time that governance got its own minister. Along with the rule of law and judicial reform, they are probably the most pressing national issues. Court delays is another problem that this ministry needs to deal with as is the gender pay gap.

Gozo Ministry

The permanent link to Malta is a long-term goal but the ministry needs to act fast on short-term solutions such as the much-promised fast ferry service.

Social Accommodation

The Housing Authority has a never-ending waiting list and homelessness is on the increase. Robert Abela pledged during his leadership campaign to identify vacant properties and convert them into social housing as the 1,000 being created are not enough to cater for the demand.

Economy Ministry

Air Malta is without doubt the most pressing problem this ministry has on its plate.

Although efforts to bring the company back to the black seem to be yielding some results, the airline still faces stiff competition and struggles to compete with slashed rates offered by other airlines. Small businesses and their presence online is another issue that needs to be tackled immediately.

Tourism Ministry

Tapping into niche tourism markets is a priority for this ministry under the guidance of a new minister, along with added efforts to address the seasonality issue.

The present infrastructure sometimes fails to keep up with the demand in peak times so this also needs addressing as well as stepping up efforts to keep the country clean, especially tourism zones.

Environment, Planning and Climate Change

Malta’s waste management system is outdated and requires a quick fix. The booming construction industry has run out of space where to dump waste and the promised incinerator still needs a home.

More education is required to improve separation of waste at source. The problems that climate change is bringing about need no underlining. And the almost total neglect of the environment and over-reliance on the construction industry for economic growth over the last seven and a half years certainly needs addressing.

Agriculture and Fisheries

One of the most pressing issues is surely regulating the tuna industry and the effects this is having on our seas, which are then marketed to entice tourists to visit.

Every year, the sea gets covered in slime but the tuna industry keeps denying responsibility. Overfishing and the problems faced by the declining farming population are other problems that require attention.

Interior and National Security

The reform of the police force is a crucial priority and goes hand in hand with the strengthening rule of law and the implementation of the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

The new Prime Minister has already promised to change the Police Commissioner but many argue that the entire force needs a major overhaul.