I find it ridiculous that certain media outlets still come up every so often with the question: “When will Joseph Muscat leave?” LovinMalta, in particular, has been harping on the fact that Muscat is on his way out.

In March, the headline was that Muscat will definitely go: “Prime Minister Joseph Muscat reiterated his pledge to step down before the next election.”

In May, LovinMalta was even more convinced he was leaving for a top EU position: “Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s unrivalled dominance over the Maltese political landscape has seen him emerge as a major power player across the entire European Union. His economic success and liberal approach has endeared him to the generally progressive European block, despite the serious allegations levelled against his government.”

I do understand that we all have our personal opinions and that journalists all have their sources.

But it is only people with a scarce knowledge of how international politics – and the EU in particular – work that can come up with this absurd statement.

'Savage rat race'

Of course, the savage rat race started by Ian Borg, Chris Fearne and Konrad Mizzi for the succession to the throne did contribute to the impression that Muscat will soon be on his way out. The continuous meetings that these three held with party delegates intensified as the months went by.

Ian Borg’s butchering of trees, as well as the widening of roads all over Malta leading to the same old (or new) bottlenecks, apart from squandering millions in EU funds, are a result of this mad rat race to convince PL members that Borg is the fittest to succeed Muscat as soon as he leaves.

But Joseph will not be leaving.

Until February 2016, he was in the running for a top EU post. He had been part of the Council of EU leaders since 2013 and had a very good relationship with the other leaders.

His handling of Daphne’s assassination, plus the (non) independent inquiry, were the final nails in the coffin of his ambitions

Then, on February 22, 2016, the Panama bombshell was launched by Daphne Caruana Galizia at national level. The sleaze surrounding Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi was further highlighted on April 6, when the Panama Papers hit the international scene.

Panama 'cover-up'

What did Muscat do on those fateful days? Instead of kicking the two Ks out of their jobs and out of politics, for some mysterious reason he defended, protected and covered up for them.

Why he did so we still don’t know. He even forced his whole parliamentary group to back the two political delinquents. And they all complied blindly, Helena Dalli and Godfrey Farrugia included.

If Muscat’s popularity in Malta increased by leaps and bounds since the Panama affair, in Europe it has spelt the end of his ambitions.

His handling of Daphne’s assassination, plus the (non) independent inquiry, were the final nails in the coffin of his ambitions. Anybody with a minimum connection with the Brussels establishment knew that it was all over for him.

And yet, in Malta, they all continued to play the make-believe game that he was still in the running, short-listed, the favourite... until the bubble burst in June and his European dream became an “almost” reality, leading to nothingness.

What does this mean in practical terms? It means Muscat cannot give up his Maltese top post, as he had planned. He needs to be in power, as he would have been had he replaced Donald Tusk as Council President. But now, if he lets go, the secrets he holds would be in danger of being revealed.

The cracks are already there

Those who have some experience in politics know how it works. Political power brings with it sincere admiration on the part of some but false adulation from many. You are admired until you have the power. Once it’s gone, you are abandoned and betrayed.

This is what will happen if Muscat stops being the dispenser of favours. The cracks are already there. Look at what happened with Helena Dalli.

The day she no longer needed Muscat, last Wednesday, she dumped him, Schembri and Mizzi live online, in front of the whole world, with a single short sentence about the Mizzi’s reaction to the Panama Papers: “No, I do not agree. I would have done things totally different[ly]”.

If Muscat gave up his power, other former “loyal” Labourites would jump ship and start revealing juicy titbits about the mystery surrounding the Keiths, the Konrads, the Neville Gafas... and why Muscat covered up for them, sacrificing his European ambitions.

At this point in time he cannot afford this to happen. For all these reasons, he will remain our Prime Minister for quite some time to come.

Arnold Cassola, academic and politician, is former secretary general of the European Green Party and former member of the Italian Parliament.