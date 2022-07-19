England manager Sarina Wiegman is “very hopeful” she will be able to lead her team in Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after contracting coronavirus.

Wiegman missed Friday’s 5-0 group-stage victory over Northern Ireland following her positive test.

Her assistant Arjan Veurink has been taking training since then, with Wiegman watching from a distance with a mask on.

RELATED STORIES Norway women’s coach axed after European rout to England

I will not watch more football… – James Calvert

Asked on Tuesday if she would be back on the bench for the Spain clash in Brighton, Wiegman told reporters: “I’m good, I’m feeling well. I’m actually ready to go, but still have to wait.

“Of course I’m very hopeful but we’ll see what happens, and we do know if I can’t be there I’ll be around in another way.

“We had a line so I was in contact with the technical staff all the time during (Friday’s) game, watching it of course from here (at the team’s south-west London base). So we stayed connected all the time. If necessary, that is what we will do (on Wednesday) again.”

Wiegman said her symptoms had been “a little temperature and a little coughing, but not too bad”.

“It’s not the worst nightmare, just a situation we have to deal with. I’m around and still doing my job. I’m just doing things virtually or outside from a big distance with the mask,” she said.

More details here...