A woman killed in a traffic collision in Gżira has been identified, one day after police issued a public appeal for information.

The victim was a 68-year-old woman from Bulgaria, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

She died after she was hit by a motorcycle on Triq ix-Xatt in Gżira just after 2am early on Friday morning. Police were initially unable to identify her and had subsequently asked anyone who recognised her to get in touch.

The incident is being investigated by the police.

In its statement on Saturday, the police thanked the public for their help in identifying the victim.