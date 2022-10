A worker was left with serious injuries after falling around a storey at a construction site in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident took place on Ugo Carbonaro St at 11.30am.

The man was seen to by a medical team before being rushed to Mater Dei hospital.

The man's identity is still unknown.

A police invesigation is ongoing. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case.