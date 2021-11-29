The Planning Authority is carrying out a planning review for the innermost part of the Grand Harbour, along the coastal area of Marsa.

Due to its strategic location, the area was heavily industrialised over the past decades to cater for shipbuilding and repairs, cargo handling and distribution, power generation and fuel storage amongst other activities. As a result, the urban environment of the area has deteriorated considerably with Marsa experiencing the highest population percentage loss of any settlement in Malta, the PA said.

It said its vision is for all this heavy industry to be significantly scaled down or relocated, giving the area the chance to re-invent itself into a prime tourism and leisure harbour destination. Integrated in this vision is the creation of a socially diverse, coastal residential neighbourhood on the site of the ex-Marsa Power Station and its immediate areas.

Albert Town, it said, will be transformed into a high-quality innovation hub with facilities and shared spaces for start-ups in the creative industries. Public access to the coast shall be restored as part of a network of public green open spaces and recreational areas.

The vision is to exclude the potential of new tall buildings within this area as they may detract from the wider historical landscape value of the fortifications. Buildings must adopt innovative architectural designs evoking the maritime history of the harbour location and relate well to the existing buildings of cultural importance, especially the Chadwick Building, the ex-Sea Malta Building and the other traditional warehouse buildings on the quays.

A major transport interchange to accommodate the wideset range possible of public transport, both on land and sea will also need to be catered for, the PA said.

Martin Saliba, Chairperson of the PA Executive Council said the goal is to first prioritise the current and urgent needs of the community and set the future planning policy framework to transform this strategic area in Malta into an attractive place to live in, set up business and create a unique experience for visitors. The plan is to ensure that any development seek to be carbon neutral and energy efficient, respecting the cultural and industrial heritage of the area.”

The full list of the proposed objectives which the government has submitted to the Planning Authority and which will guide the necessary amendments that need to be carried out to the 2002 Grand Harbour Local Plan may be viewed on the Authority’s website www.pa.org.mt/consultation.

The Authority said interested parties may submit their comments on email address ghlp@pa.org.mt. This first phase of public consultation will close on January 15, 2022.

Last August the government issued an artist's impression of how the former power station site could look in the future.

That announcement had come after the government announced unpopular plans to shift the tank cleaning farm from Fort Ricasoli to Marsa.

Way back in 2009 then minister Austin Gatt also announced plans to transform the Menqa into a prime recreational zone that was to include a yacht marina and a 1.2 kilometre promenade. The plans were not realised.

The 2009 plans for the Marsa Menqa area.