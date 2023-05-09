Yorgen Fenech has been summoned to answer questions by parliament's Public Accounts Committee about the Electrogas power station deal next week.

Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is a former Electrogas director.

He has been called to testify before the PAC next Tuesday afternoon. It will be Fenech's first non-court appearance since he was arraigned and placed into preventative custody in late 2019.

The PAC has been examining a National Audit Office report concerning the power station deal awarded to the Electrogas consortium.

The probe began in the previous legislature and has seen high-profile witnesses like former minister Konrad Mizzi, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Nexia BT boss Brian Tonna testify.

Fenech's uncle, Tumas Group magnate Ray Fenech, also appeared before the committee last January - and suggested committee members summon his nephew to testify.

On Tuesday, committee members opted to do just that.

“His name (Fenech) was mentioned several times during testimonies as a point of reference on the awarding of the contract during the procedures of this consortium (Electro Gas)”, PAC chairman Daren Carabott said as he proposed Fenech as the PAC's next witness.

The four government members of the committee did not object to the proposal.

Carabott asked that the director of Corradino Correctional Facility, where Fenech is being held, be informed.

Fenech led the consortium that was controversially awarded the right to build a power station in Delimara. Caruana Galizia was investigating the contract - and suspected corruption linked to it - when she was killed in 2017.

One year after she was killed, Times of Malta revealed that an offshore company which Caruana Galizia first exposed was owned by Fenech. That company, 17 Black, was named as a "target client" of offshore firms owned by Mizzi and Schembri.

Times of Malta later revealed that fellow Electrogas director Paul Apap Bologna owned an offshore structure identical to Fenech's.

Fenech's name has featured regularly during PAC hearings into the Electrogas contract, most recently when the committee's previous witness, Keith Schembri, testified.

Schembri insisted he never met Yorgen Fenech to discuss their bid for the project, save for a single meeting in which he (Schembri) acted as an observer.

Schembri’s testimony is currently suspended pending a constitutional court case.