Animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina has said she is willing, in principle, to work with anyone for the sake of animal welfare, following a public apology by zookeeper Anton Cutajar, who had threatened her on social media.

Following the deletion of an incendiary video, which warned Bezzina would be removed from her role if she took any steps against his zoo, Cutajar has now said he was ready to help her for the good of animals.

In a baptism of fire, the animal welfare chief was inundated with support from all political sides and sought legal advice over the controversial zoo owner’s intimidations.

But on being alerted to the new development through the media, she told Times of Malta: “We may disagree, but we can agree to disagree.”

Bezzina pointed out that she had been advised not to engage directly with Cutajar, given what happened, but would reconsider this.

The heat between the zoo owner and the commissioner may be cooling off as Bezzina said she would “let things calm down and we will take it from there” in reaction to Cutajar’s attempt to justify his actions.

Toning down his roar, he has now said he is ready to share his vast experience and advice on exotic animals with Bezzina and was also ready to help her on matters related to animal sanctuaries.

“With my ideas, I believe these could improve a lot for the good of every animal,” he said, extending an olive branch.

“If in some way Alison Bezzina felt offended by what I said about sending a letter, I am ready to make a public apology,” Cutajar said yesterday.

If he was misinterpreted by those who understood he would be sending a letter to the Prime Minister, or to a minister, he clarified that he would be writing to the EU because he believed an animal welfare commissioner should have experience in the field and not just be an animal lover, reiterating the accusation he made in his first fiery post.

In the original video, he said: “I am telling you right here, if you keep it up, I will send the letters to whoever I need to send them to, in order to remove you from your post, and make sure that your time as commissioner is up.”

He had said he would be willing to run for the election on a Labour ticket if it meant removing Bezzina from her post.

Online yesterday, Cutajar denied ever mentioning politics and said his words were turned into a “political football”.

The owner of the illegally-built zoo, L-Arka ta Noe in Siggiewi, insisted it was not his intention to hurt anyone and that he was the type of person to help everyone.

Bezzina, a vocal animal rights campaigner, was appointed commissioner last month by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

On Monday, she criticised a change in Malta’s draft zoo policy that allows petting of animals in an unexplained government change of heart.

A police report was filed after Cutajar posted the lengthy video, where he spoke of his belief that Bezzina was targeting him directly and that she wanted to ban zoos altogether.